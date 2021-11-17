Germany reports new record of nearly 53,000 daily Covid-19 cases

Berlin, Nov 18 (IANS) The number of daily Covid-19 cases in Germany hit a new record of 52,826, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases has said.

The country's seven-day Covid-19 incidence rose to 319.5 cases per 1,00,000 people, according to the RKI.

According to the German Intensive Care Availability Register (DIVI), the number of Covid-19 patients requiring treatment in intensive care units also kept climbing and reached 3,376 on Wednesday, almost 100 more than on Tuesday.