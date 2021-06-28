'Ghanchakkar' turns 8, Namit Das posts a nostalgic note

Mumbai, June 28 (IANS) Actor Namit Das says his character in "Ghanchakkar" was the "first meaty role" to come his way. As the film completes eight years of release on Monday, the actor walked down memory lane.

"It doesn't feel like it has been eight years since the film released. At the time I remember I was confused and overwhelmed because I was to perform in front of such senior actors, and I was cast in such an important role," the actor tells IANS.

He adds: "Truth be told, 'Ghanchakkar' was the first meaty role I got. The role was very big and when there is a lot to munch on there is always a lot of homework that is to be done towards bringing the character to life. All the actors made me feel at home and I learnt how to conduct myself on a set and be focused on my job."

Namit will next be seen in "Aafat-E-Ishq".

