'Ghani Anthem' matches the spirit of sports drama

S.S. Thaman is the music director, while the song 'Ghani Anthem' is rendered by Adita Iyenger, Sri Krishna, and Prudhvi Chandra. The lyrics are penned by Ramjogayya Sastry. 'Ghani Anthem' is an inspirational song, and the lyrics do give out that energy.

Hyderabad, Oct 27 (IANS) Upcoming Telugu movie 'Ghani' is a sports drama starring Varun Tej in the role of a kickboxer. The 'Ghani Anthem' is the first single to be released from the movie.

This song is said to amplify the hype around the sports drama. Varun Tej's transformation is visible through the lyrics.

Producers Allu Bobby and Sidhu Mudda recently announced the release date of 'Ghani', and it is to hit the screens on December 3. Starring Saiee Manjrekar as the heroine, the film has Jagapathi Babu, Upendra, Suniel Shetty, and Naveen Chandra in key roles. Cinematography is by George C. Williams, and editing by Marthand K. Venkatesh. 'Ghani' is directed by newcomer Kiran Korrapati.

Varun Tej is all set to appear in Anil Ravipudi's upcoming family drama 'F3'.

'F3' has Venkatesh Daggubati, Tamannah Bhatia, and Mehreen Pirzada in the lead roles along with Varun Tej.

