Ghani turns the victim of postponements!

Varun Tej’s ‘Ghani’ has been in the making for a long time. The film was originally planned for July 2020 release. Then, the date was changed to July 30, 2021. Again, it was rescheduled to Deepavali 2021.

But due to reshoots and other problems, ‘Ghani’ went for another change in the release date. Just recently, the makers had announced a new date. December 3rd was the new date they have announced. However, when Balakrishna’s ‘Akhanda’ announced its release plans on December 2nd, the film has been shifted to December 24.