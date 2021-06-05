Ghibran to auction the unreleased 'Saaho' track for a good cause!

Music composer Ghibran has decided to auction the unreleased hero theme track of Prabhas's Saaho for a good cause.

“I am happy to release the rejected Saaho Hero Theme as NFT (Non-Fungible Token), where 50% of the proceeds will be donated to our honorable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin Relief Fund and to the struggling musicians without work due to this current pandemic situation.” He continues to add saying, “This is the only musical piece as NFT and it’s the first-ever time in India, a track is available through this platform. So far, no one has listened to this track except the director. Although we were happy with the output, we had to put aside and move forward to improvise further for the scenes to add intense impact", said Ghibran in his official statement.