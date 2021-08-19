Ghibran to compose music for Ajith's next with Vinoth?

Now, reports in the industry say that Ghibran is likely to compose music for Ajith's next after Valimai with Vinoth.

Despite delivering amazing songs and background score for Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, director H Vinoth had to opt-out of music composer Ghibran and joined hands with Yuvan Shankar Raja for Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai because the latter is a lucky charm for Thala Ajith.

Though an official announcement is yet to be out, Ajith is said to have given his nod to Vinoth.

Sources say that the shoot of this yet-untitled film will begin in October. Boney Kapoor, the producer of Valimai and Nerkonda Paarvai will be bankrolling the film.

Fans of Ajith are also excited on Twitter saying that they loved Ghibran's work in Uttama Villain and Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru.