Ghilli, Vettaikaran, and 'Kuruvi' actor Maran succumbs to COVID19

Famous comedy and supporting actor Maran succumbed to the life-threatening COVID10 virus on Tuesday. Maran had shared screen space with Vijay in films like Ghilli, Vettaikaran, and Kuruvi. His Aadhivasi role from Ghilli is quite popular among the fans.

He had also appeared in Boss Engira Baskaran, Dishoom, and Thalainagaram. Sources say that Maran has also played an important role in Pa.Ranjith's Sarpatta Parambarai featuring Arya in the lead.

Maran was just 48, his demise has shocked many in the film industry. Hailed from Natham in Chengalpattu district, Corporation officials will take care of the cremation as he was infected by the COVID19.

We at Sify.com convey our deepest condolences to the bereaved family.