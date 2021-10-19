'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' gets release date, new poster

Washington [US], October 19 (ANI): 'Uncover the past. Protect the future!'- is what the next chapter in the Sony's 'Ghostbusters' universe is all about.



As per the makers- Sony Pictures Entertainment India, the much-awaited movie that was postponed earlier will be released exclusively in Indian cinemas on November 19, 2021.

The movie was held for a new release date after Paramount took 'Top Gun: Maverick' off its November 19 spot and delayed the Tom Cruise tentpole to 2022.

With the absence of the action-packed 'Top Gun: Maverick', Sony has secured IMAX and premium large format screens for 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife'.

During the pandemic, IMAX and Dolby theatres have seen a lift in box office revenues because moviegoers have wanted to see new films, at least the ones they have deemed worthy of leaving their couch, in the best possible quality.

Sony has postponed 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' several times amid the COVID-19 crisis, but the studio has remained determined to keep the film on the big screen even as it nixed theatrical plans for its 'Cinderella' remake, the animated adventure 'Hotel Transylvania 4', Tom Hanks' drama 'Greyhound', and several others.

Being the only major studio that doesn't have its own streaming service, Sony licensed these movies to digital players like Netflix and Amazon.

Jason Reitman directed 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' will follow the events of 1984's 'Ghostbusters' and 1989's 'Ghostbusters II'. The upcoming instalment will pick up 30 years later and will centre on a family that moves to a small town. There, they discover their connection to the iconic ghost-catching business.

Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts will be reprising their roles from the original film, while Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, and Paul Rudd have joined the cast.

Jason Reitman's father Ivan Reitman directed the first 'Ghostbusters' movie, which was a supernatural comedy starring Murray, Aykroyd, and Ramis as ghost-catching parapsychologists. (ANI)

