Gigi Hadid admits being 'obsessed' with daughter Khai

In one picture, she shared a text message she had sent to Malik, which read: "Hey. I'm obsessed w our kid."

Mumbai, Jan 23 (IANS) Supermodel Gigi Hadid says she is obsessed with her daughter, Khai. Gigi, who is dating singer Zayn Malik, recently shared a string of pictures on Instagram Story to mark four months since she gave birth.

In the second image, she is seen holding her daughter, though the baby was almost completely cropped out to protect her privacy.

"My girl. 4 months & THE BEST KID," wrote Gigi.

The supermodel also wrote some words of encouragement for other new mothers.

"To new moms: if u washed your face today, i'm proud of you. it's fine, i'm fine. We were cleansed and blessed by @amandascgorman today," she wrote.

Gigi recently had revealed the name of her daughter in a subtle way. She shared the name by updating her Instagram bio to say 'Khai's mom'. This is the first time Hadid publicly announced her baby girl's name.

