Gigi Hadid pens open letter seeking privacy for 10-month-old daughter

Gigi, 26, has daughter Khai with boyfriend, singer Zayn Malik. In the letter, she said they want their child to explore the world but they also want to protect her from the "media circus" of their fame and would wish the media blurred Khai's face from photographs, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She wrote: "To paparazzi, press and beloved fan accounts. As our baby grows up we have to realise that we can't protect her from everything the way we wanted to and could when she was smaller. She loves seeing the world! And although she gets a lot of that out near our farm, she also gets to experience other places -- a true blessing.

"On our most recent visits to New York, has started to want her (stroller) sun shade lifted up (something she is used to at home) and helps herself to it! She doesn't understand why she's covered in the city, or what I've wanted to protect her from. I also want her to see the most amazing city in the world plus the beautiful and diverse people that walk down the streets of NYC… that is, without the stress of the media circus that comes with parents who are public figures.

"I know the laws change State to State, and I've seen some paparazzi photos of kids in NYC with their faces blurred -- but, from asking around, I believe that that comes down to the integrity of the photographer, publications, or fans sharing the images.

"I write this all to say: to the Paparazzi, press, and beloved fan accounts, you know we have never intentionally shared our daughter's face on social media. Our wish is that she can choose how to share herself with the world when she comes of age, and that she can live as normal of a childhood as possible, without worrying about a public image that she has not chosen. It would mean the world to us, as we take our daughter to see and explore NYC and the world, if you would PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE blur her face out of the images, if and when she is caught on camera.

"I know it's an extra effort- but as a new mum, I just want the best for my baby, as all parents do… and I hope this can continue the conversation to protect minors in the media, even if they come from a public family.

"I would like to send a huge 'Thank You' to those paparazzi who have been so respectful, since I asked them to keep a distance while I walked with the stroller, since my first trip to NYC with Khai. I see you and I appreciate it.

"For a child, I can imagine that close or dramatic paparazzi frenzies must be overwhelming and disorienting… it still is as an adult that understands and deals with it often.

"I appreciate you taking the time to read this and hope you can understand where I'm coming from. With love, G," she concluded.

