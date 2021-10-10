Gigi Hadid wishes 'baby sister' Bella Hadid with heartfelt birthday note

Taking to her Instagram handle, Gigi shared an adorable sneak peek from Bella's birthday party at their home where the birthday girl could be seen holding Gigi's daughter Khai in her hands, as she gazes at the baloons.The picture was taken from the back, to keep the baby's face concealed.Sharing the picture, Gigi wrote, "We celebrate you today and every day @bellahadid: She's my baby sister but also a firecracker of a spiritual bodyguard and a forever protector as an auntie.""I have so much pride watching you take ownership of your growth and fulfillment, and I know everything that you have created for yourself will bring you the year of joy and light you deserve!!!!!! Can't wait. 25! I love you more every sun-lap," she added.The snap garnered more than 8 million likes within a few hours of being posted. Fans and fellow celebrity followers also poured in adorable wishes for the supermodel in the comments section.With the picture, it is also evident that Gigi is keeping up with her word on making sure that her one-year-old daughter Khai has a private upbringing.Gigi had earlier pleaded with fans and publications to blur out her baby's face when it went viral over social media and later thanked people who respected her request.Shortly after Khai's birth, a source told E! News that Gigi and Zayn planned to stay at her mom Yolanda Hadid's Pennsylvania farm for the foreseeable future.E! News reported that Gigi and the former 'One Direction' member Zayn, who first sparked romance rumours in 2015, reunited in late 2019 after breaking up earlier in the year.In April 2020, reports surfaced that the couple was expecting their first child together-which Gigi later confirmed to Jimmy Fallon on 'The Tonight Show'. Khai was born in September. (ANI)