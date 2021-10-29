Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik part ways after singer's alleged argument with Yolanda Hadid

Washington [US], October 29 (ANI): Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, who share 13-month-old daughter Khai, have called it quits.

Multiple sources confirmed to People magazine that the supermodel and the singer have broken up.



"They are not together right now. They are both good parents though. They co-parent. Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild," said a Hadid family friend.

"Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time," Gigi's rep told the outlet in a statement.

News of their break up comes amid reports that Zayn and Gigi's mother Yolanda Hadid were allegedly involved in an argument. Earlier on Thursday, Zayn released a statement following a TMZ report that Gigi's mother Yolanda was considering filing a police report against Zayn for striking her, according to unnamed sources.

Zayn denied the accusation to TMZ and seemingly referred to the claims in a tweet on Thursday in which he said he has "agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago."

Gigi and Zayn have been in an on-and-off relationship since 2015, though they last rekindled their romance in 2019. Two months later, Gigi confirmed they were officially back together by sharing a photo of "Z" on her family's farm in honour of Valentine's Day. "HEY VALENTINE," she wrote.

The pair welcomed their first child together in September 2020 and have since become notoriously private when it comes to details about their little girl--including keeping her face out of the social media photos they share to ensure her privacy. (ANI)

