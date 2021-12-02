Gillian Anderson, Robert Duvall, Timothy Spall join cast of 'The Pale Blue Eye'

Mumbai, Dec 2 (IANS) The Scott Cooper directorial 'The Pale Blue Eye' has made more additions to its starcast in the form of actress Gillian Anderson, Robert Duvall of 'The Godfather' fame and Timothy Spall of 'The King's Speech' fame, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The film, based on Louis Bayard's Gothic thriller novel of the same name, has been adapted for screen by Scott and it revolves around a series of murders in the US Military Academy at West Point in 1830 and showcases a young recruit, who later came to be known as Edgar Allan Poe.