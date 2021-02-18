Gina Carano's character will not be recast in 'The Mandalorian'

As per Fox News, the actor, who played Cara Dune in the 'Star Wars' series, will not be recast for the upcoming third season. The move was confirmed by a Disney spokesperson.Earlier this week, Carano revealed that she was sidelined during the press promotion for the second season of the series after she and Lucasfilms, which produces the show and is owned by Disney, became at odds with each other.Carano claims the friction began with Lucasfilm in November, last year when she changed her Twitter profile and added "beep/bop/boop" as her pronouns, which some people interpreted as a mocking of the transgender community. The star alleged that Lucasfilm wanted her to post an apology written by their team."Earlier on last year before 'The Mandalorian' came out, they wanted me to use their exact wording for an apology over pronoun usage. I declined and offered a statement in my own words. I made clear I wanted nothing to do with mocking the transgender community, and was just drawing attention to the abuse of the mob in forcing people to put pronouns in their bio," she explained."That was the last time I was contacted about any type of public statement or apology from Lucasfilm," Carano added. The actor also claimed that she found out via social media that she was fired from 'The Mandalorian'.On February 10, a Lucasfilm spokesperson said in a statement obtained by Variety, "Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable."The actor played former Rebel Alliance soldier Cara Dune in 'The Mandalorian', an instant fan favourite series. There was even a plan to give Cara Dune a stand-alone show, but that has all been swept away amid the controversy.However, Carano showed no contrition after the firing announcement was made. Instead, on Friday, she claimed to be a victim of cancel culture and said she would be teaming up with The Daily Wire, the conservative website run by Ben Shapiro, to develop and produce a movie project."I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob. I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can't cancel us if we don't let them," she said on Friday.As per Variety, Lucasfilm fired Carano, who starred in both seasons of Disney Plus' 'The Mandalorian', on Wednesday night after she shared several controversial social media posts on her Instagram story.One of the actor's posts compared contemporary political differences to the treatment of Jews in Nazi Germany, and another post mocked the mask-wearing mandates amid the coronavirus pandemic.Carano has also come under fire by posting misinformation about election fraud and mocking people who specify their gender pronouns.The actor was also dropped by UTA as a client within hours after her Lucasfilm firing. Many users on Twitter used the hashtag #FireGinaCarano on Wednesday as a part of the social media backlash. (ANI)