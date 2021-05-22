Girish Gangadharan to do the camera for Lokesh Kangaraj’s Kamal movie

Cinematographer Girish Gangadharan will wield the camera for Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj with Kamal Haasan as the hero.
Vikram also has Fahadh Faasil in a key role.
Lokesh Kanagaraj has directed well-appreciated movies like Maanagaram, Kaithi and Master.
Girish Gangadharan has won the National film award for the best cinematographer for Jallikattu. He has been the cinematographer for movies like Neelaksham Pachakkadal Chuvanna Bhoomi, Kali, Guppy, Angamaly Diaries, Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil and Jallikattu in Malayalam. Girish was also the cinematographer of the Tamil movie Sarkar, directed by A R Murugadoss with Thalapathy Vijay as the hero.