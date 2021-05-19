Girish Gangadharan to replace Sathyan Sooryan as DOP in 'Vikram'?

The latest hot buzz in the media circle is that cinematographer Girish Gangadharan of Angamaly Diaries, Jallikattu, and Sarkar fame is likely to crank the camera for Kamal Haasan's Vikram with director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Reports say that Lokesh's regular Sathyan Sooryan is busy with a few other films so, Girish Gangadharan is likely to replace him.

Meanwhile, reports also say that Antony Varghese is likely to play an important role in Vikram. Antony Varghese was supposed to play Arjun Das's role in Master but opted out due to an unexpected clash with his Malayalam films.

To be produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi are also playing pivotal characters in the film.