GLAAD Media Awards: Katy Perry, Dan Levy and more to attend ceremony

Washington [US], March 19 (ANI): 'Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation' (GLAAD) has announced a new slate of special guests, including Katy Perry and 'Schitt's Creek' star Dan Levy, for the 32nd annual GLAAD Media Awards.



According to Variety, the LGBTQ advocacy organisation was founded in 1990 to tackle tough issues to shape the narrative and provoke dialogue that leads to cultural change. GLAAD is partnering with Google to exclusively premiere the ceremony on YouTube on April 8 at 8 p.m.

Starting at 10 p.m., the event will begin streaming on Hulu, and will be available to stream on-demand through June.

In addition to Perry and Levy, Ian Alexander ('Star Trek: Discovery'), Molly Bernard ('Younger,' 'Milkwater'), Matt Bomer ('The Sinner,' 'The Boys in the Band'), Jonathan Bennett ('The Christmas House'), Bob the Drag Queen ('We're Here'), Sterling K. Brown ('This Is Us'), Laverne Cox ('Disclosure,' 'Promising Young Woman'), Wilson Cruz ('Star Trek: Discovery'), Mackenzie Davis ('Happiest Season'), Robin de Jesus ('The Boys In The Band,' 'Tick, Tick...Boom!'), will make appearances during the ceremony.

Blu del Barrio ('Star Trek: Discovery'), Nyle DiMarco ('Deaf U'), Colman Domingo ('Ma Rainey's Black Bottom,' 'Euphoria'), Clea DuVall ('Happiest Season'), Brandee Evans ('P-Valley'), Jim Parsons ('Hollywood, The Boys in the Band'), DJ 'Shangela' Pierce ('We're Here'), Eureka O'Hara ('We're Here'), Anthony Rapp ('Star Trek: Discovery'), Bretman Rock ('MTV Following: Bretman Rock'), JoJo Siwa, Sam Smith and the cast of 'Veneno' also join the list of performers, Variety has reported.

'The Craft: Legacy' (Sony Pictures), 'Happiest Season' (Hulu), 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' (Netflix), 'The Old Guard' (Netflix) and 'The Prom' (Netflix) were nominated in the outstanding film category. Netflix leads with 26 total nominations for its original series such as 'Big Mouth,' 'The Half of It' and 'Sex Education'. (ANI)

