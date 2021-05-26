Glenda Jackson conferred with Richard Harris Award by British Independent Film Awards

Washington [US], May 26 (ANI): Veteran British actor Glenda Jackson is the latest recipient of the Richard Harris Award by the British Independent Film Awards (BIFA).

As per Variety, the honour is conferred for extraordinary contribution by an actor to the British entertainment world. The award was presented to her by her co-star in the upcoming film 'Mothering Sunday,' Josh O'Connor.



Past winners incorporate Kristin Scott Thomas, Judi Dench and Vanessa Redgrave, Daniel Day-Lewis, Helena Bonham Carter, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Julie Walters, John Hurt, Emma Thompson and Jim Broadbent.

For her part in 'Elizabeth is Missing', Jackson was conferred with the leading actress award at the BAFTA TV awards 2020.

Jackson won a scholarship to the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London. Post her graduation, she was soon discovered by the legendary Peter Brook for his 'Theatre of Cruelty' revue and went on to appear in plays across the West End and Broadway. In 1970, she featured as artist Gudrun Brangwen in Ken Russell's 'Women in Love,' which won her the best actress Oscar in 1971. She had driving parts in 'The Music Lovers,' 'Sunday Bloody Sunday' and 'A Touch of Class,' for which she won her subsequent Oscar.

As revealed by Variety, in 1992, the 85-year-old star left acting to embark on a political career winning a seat in the House of Commons as a Labor Party applicant and filling in as junior vehicle serves from 1997-1999.

After politics, she continued her acting vocation following a 25-year absence. In 2018, she appeared in the first Broadway staging of Edward Albee's 'Three Tall Women,' for which she won a Tony.

Per Variety, Jackson was named a Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 1978.

BIFA said: "Glenda Jackson is a pioneer of stage and screen whose selection of jobs has regularly tested and switched the account up both class and female portrayal. Her inconceivable collection of work has spread over numerous kinds and ages and she stays, right up 'til the present time, one of the U.K's. generally capable and adored artists."

" Not only a multi-award-winning actress but also a respected parliamentarian, her return to her craft in recent years, to much critical acclaim and joy, has been a triumph. Her contribution to the British film industry has been lasting and impactful and we are thrilled to honour her and her incredible body of work with this award," they added.

"I was very surprised to receive this award; it's very kind of BIFA," Jackson said. (ANI)

