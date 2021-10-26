Glenmark launches diabetic drug

In a statement, Glenmark said the combination contains Remogliflozin (100 mg) + Vildagliptin (50 mg) + Metformin (500/1000 mg) in a fixed dose and must be taken twice daily to improve glycemic control in patients.

Chennai, Oct 26 (IANS) Pharma major Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited on Tuesday said it has launched a fixed dose combination drug for Type 2 diabetes.

Glenmark has launched the same under two brand names -- Remo MV and Remozen MV.

According to Glenmark, it is the first company in the world to launch Remogliflozin + Vildagliptin + Metformin fixed dose combination and India is the first country to get access to this drug.

The company got the regulatory approval in late September 2021.

Priced at Rs 16.50 per tablet, a diabetic patient has to take the tablet twice a day and cost per day works out to 53 per cent cheaper than other drugs.

According to Alok Malik, Group Vice President & Business Head, India Formulations, the fixed dose combination drug will significantly improve patient compliance and provide glycemic and extra glycemic benefits to patients with uncontrolled type 2 diabetes, in India.

