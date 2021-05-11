Global Covid-19 caseload tops 158.6mn

In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 158,616,506 and 3,299,447 respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 32,743,117 and 582,140, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 22,662,575 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million case are Brazil (15,209,990), France (5,841,593), Turkey (5,044,936), Russia (4,832,959), the UK (4,452,956), Italy (4,116,287), Spain (3,581,392), Germany (3,538,208)), Argentina (3,165,121) and Colombia (3,015,301), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 422,229 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (246,116), Mexico (219,089), the UK (127,870), Italy (123,031), Russia (111,740) and France (106,845).

--IANS

ksk/