Global Covid-19 caseload tops 179mn

In its latest update on Wednesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 179,093,146 and 3,880,341, respectively.

Washington, June 23 (IANS) The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 179 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.88 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 33,564,660 and 602,455, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 29,977,861 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (18,054,653), France (5,821,788), Turkey (5,381,736), Russia (5,288,766), the UK (4,668,019), Argentina (4,298,782), Italy (4,254,294), Colombia (3,997,021), Spain (3,768,691), Germany (3,731,304) and Iran (3,117,336), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 504,717 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (389,302), Mexico (231,244), the UK (128,272), Italy (127,322), Russia (128,180) and France (110,991).

