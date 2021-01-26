  1. Sify.com
  2. Movies
  3. Bollywood
  4. Global Covid-19 cases surpass 100 million

Global Covid-19 cases surpass 100 million

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Wed, Jan 27th, 2021, 02:36:03hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
>New York, Jan 27 (IANS) Global Covid-19 cases topped 100 million on Tuesday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, the Xinhua news agency reported.

--IANS

int/rs

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features