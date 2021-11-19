Global Covid caseload tops 255.9 mn

In its latest update on Friday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and the total number number of vaccine doses administered stood at 255,994,694, 5,131,102 and 7,596,483,034, respectively.

Washington, Nov 19 (IANS) The global coronavirus caseload has topped 255.9 million while the deaths have surged to more than 5.13 million and vaccinations to over 7.59 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 47,528,607 and 768,658, according to the CSSE.

The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (34,478,517 infections and 464,623 deaths), followed by Brazil (21,989,962 infections and 612,144 deaths).

The other worst countries with over 5 million cases are the UK (9,772,663), Russia (9,063,318), Turkey (8,505,190), France (7,453,941), Iran (6,063,775), Argentina (5,312,089), Spain (5,074,027), Germany (5,233,832) and Colombia (5,040,665), the CSSE figures showed.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Mexico (291,573), Russia (255,448), Peru (200,741), Indonesia (143,709), the UK (143,999), Italy (133,034), Colombia (127,963), Iran (128,634), France (119,333) and Argentina (116,341).

