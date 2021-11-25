Global Covid caseload tops 259.3 mn

In its latest update on Thursday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and the total number number of vaccine doses administered stood at 259,380,413, 5,173,924 and 7,486,985,605, respectively.

Washington, Nov 25 (IANS) The global coronavirus caseload has topped 259.3 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.17 million and vaccinations to over 7.48 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 48,090,894 and 775,369, respectively according to the CSSE.

The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (34,535,763 infections and 466,584 deaths), followed by Brazil (22,043,112 infections and 613,339 deaths).

The other worst countries with over 5 million cases are the UK (10,028,639), Russia (9,270,885), Turkey (8,654,142), France (7,586,146), Iran (6,092,822), Germany (5,547,311), Argentina (5,319,867), Spain (5,111,842) and Colombia (5,055,253), the CSSE figures showed.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Mexico (292,850), Russia (262,733), Peru (200,931), the UK (144,728), Indonesia (143,766), Italy (133,415), Iran (129,280), Colombia (128,236), France (119,686) and Argentina (116,458).

