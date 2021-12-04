Global Covid caseload tops 264.89 mn

In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 264,892,562 and 5,242,384 respectively. And the total number of vaccine doses administered was 8,118,138,512.

Washington, Dec 4 (IANS) The global coronavirus caseload has topped 264.89 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.24 million and vaccination to over 8.11 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 48,990,127 and 787,695, respectively according to the CSSE.

The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (34,615,757 infections and 470,115 deaths), followed by Brazil (22,129,409 infections and 615,400 deaths).

The other worst countries with over 5 million cases are the UK (10,438,381), Russia (9,565,909), Turkey (8,863,356), France (7,927,361), Iran (6,129,199), Germany (6,134,492), Argentina (5,337,692), Spain (5,202,958) and Colombia (5,076,378), the CSSE figures showed.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Mexico (294,715), Russia (273,463), Peru (201,282), the UK (145,874), Indonesia (143,858), Italy (134,077), Iran (130,066), Colombia (128,685), France (120,440) and Argentina (116,639).

