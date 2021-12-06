Global Covid caseload tops 265.8 mn

In its latest update on Monday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 265,824,521 and 5,255,456, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered was 8,172,059,082.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 49,085,361 and 788,363, according to the CSSE.

The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India ( 34,633,255 infections and 473,326 deaths), followed by Brazil (22,143,091 infections and 615,636 deaths).

The other countries with over 5 million cases are the UK (10,523,316), Russia (9,630,296), Turkey (8,903,087), France (8,021,237), Germany (6,179,839), Iran (6,134,465), Argentina (5,340,676), Spain (5,202,958), Italy (5,109,082) and Colombia (5,081,064), the CSSE figures showed.

The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Mexico (295,155), Russia (275,824), Peru (201,360), the UK (146,055), Indonesia (143,863), Italy (134,195), Iran (130,200), Colombia (128,780), France (120,519), Argentina (116,646) and Germany (103,049).

