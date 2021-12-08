Global Covid caseload tops 267 mn

In its latest update on Wednesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 267,099,936 and 5,270,625, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 8,248,566,853.

Washington, Dec 8 (IANS) The global coronavirus caseload has topped 267 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.27 million and vaccinations to over 8.24 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 49,380,791 and 791,514, according to the CSSE.

The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (34,648,383 infections and 473,757 deaths), followed by Brazil (22,157,726 infections and 616,018 deaths).

The other countries with over 5 million cases are the UK (10,620,535), Russia (9,692,411), Turkey (8,945,807), France (8,094,445), Germany (6,270,771), Iran (6,141,335), Argentina (5,346,242), Spain (5,246,766), Italy (5,134,318) and Colombia (5,084,466), the CSSE figures showed.

The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Mexico (295,313), Russia (278,131), Peru (201,421), the UK (146,281), Indonesia (143,893), Italy (134,386), Iran (130,356), Colombia (128,874), France (120,891), Argentina (116,703) and Germany (103,672).

--IANS

int/sks/dpb