Global Covid caseload tops 271.4 mn

Washington, Dec 15 (IANS) The global coronavirus caseload has topped 271.4 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.32 million and vaccinations to over 8.51 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 50,233,338 and 800,343, according to the CSSE.

The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (34,703,644 infections and 475,888 deaths), followed by Brazil (22,195,775 infections and 616,970 deaths).

The other countries with over 5 million cases are the UK (10,995,311), Russia (9,899,139), Turkey (9,082,422), France (8,438,360), Germany (6,633,666), Iran (6,160,303), Argentina (5,366,522), Spain (5,366,128), Italy (5,258,886) and Colombia (5,097,680), the CSSE figures showed.

The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Mexico (296,721), Russia (286,023), Peru (201,848), the UK (147,085), Indonesia (143,960), Italy (135,049), Iran (130,831), Colombia (129,205), France (121,817), Argentina (116,826) and Germany (106,685).

