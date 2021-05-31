Gnanavel Raja to produce five films!

Yes, as announced earlier, the immediate next film of the producer is Silambarasan TR's Pathu Thala to be directed by Krishna.

Top producer KE Gnanavel Raja is planning to produce five films and an official announcement will be made as soon as the industry returns to normalcy from the second wave of the COVID19 pandemic.

Gnanavel Raja has also signed Nalan Kumarasamy of Soodhu Kavvum for his one more film and if all goes well, Arya is likely to play the lead role in the project.

Besides these two films, Moodar Koodam director Naveen has also signed a two-film deal with the producer.

Gnanavel is also the producer of Suriya's proposed film with director Siva. The producer is also in talks with a few newcomers to bankroll small budget flicks under his production house.