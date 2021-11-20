Gnanavel Raja's Studio Green inks partnership with YouTube channel

In a statement, producer K.E. Gnanavel Raja, who has been behind several films starring Suriya and his brother Karthi, said: "Studio Green has always been keen on exploring new ideas and working with talented young people. Our production house has been lucky enough to have worked with such genuine and hardworking individuals. With the domain of digital space expanding vigorously, we wanted to embark upon a journey into this world."

Chennai, Nov 20 (IANS) One of Tamil cinema's well-known production houses, Studio Green, has expanded its domain into the digital space by partnering with a YouTube Channel called Finally.

Raja said he was "happy to partner with a super league channel" such as Finally, which has been "amusing Tamil-speaking audiences all over the world with its unique, entertaining and hilarious content."

Finally's founder-director Bharath noted that it was the first time a Tamil film production house had collaborated with a YouTube channel. "Many production houses own their YouTube channels, but Gnanavel Raja sir has come out of this box and partnered with us to put out more interesting content through our channels. Initially, we will focus on YouTube content followed by content for OTT and movie platforms."

Even as he forays into YouTube, Raja is gearing up for the release of his upcoming production 'Theal', starring Prabhu Deva in the lead. The film is scheduled for worldwide release on December 10 this year.

