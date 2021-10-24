Goa-based film 'Goal Goa' goes global

Panaji (Goa) [India], October 25 (ANI): The film titled 'Goal Goa', which has exclusively been shot in Goa and features leading names in Goan football, has gone global.



'Goal Goa' will launch at the Leicester v. Nottingham match in the UK on October 27, 2021, where one million people are expected to tune in to BT Sport where the film will release.

Made by 'Going to School', a creative not-for-profit trust, the movie aims to encourage families in India and South Asian communities in the UK to get vaccinated so everyone can once again play football together.

'Goal Goa' begins in present-day Goa where football pitches have been closed for 18 months. Vaccination drives are taking place in football pitches where young people once played football. The story then goes back in time to explore how football came to Goa and how women football players came to compete nationally.

In present-day Goa, with girls at the centre of the story, the film features the first 'woman' coach for the women's national team, women national team players and girl athletes who are excelling in grassroots football played on the beach. Running through the story is a quiet message that says if everyone who can 'take the shot' does so, then one day soon, we can all go back outside to play football together.

The key Goan football names featured in the film include, Savio Medeira, Current Technical Director (Interim), India National Football Team, Maymol Rocky, First Female Association Football Coach and Former Head Coach, Indian Women's National Football Team, BrahmanandSankhwalkar, Former Captain, Indian Football team (1983-1986), Swati Salgaocar, Vice President, Salgaocar FC and ShrinivasDempo, Chairman, Dempo Group of Companies and Owner, Dempo SC Academy. (ANI)

