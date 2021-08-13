Goa schedule of Mahesh Babu's 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' begins

Panaji, Aug 13 (IANS) Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has jetted off to Goa to shoot for the next schedule of his film 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'. The shoot has started here from Friday.

According to the film's production team, a huge set has been erected and the makers will film an action sequence under the supervision of Ram-Lakshman and also some talking parts in this schedule. The major cast of the film is participating in the shooting schedule in Goa.