Goa vax numbers high, thanks to high literacy rate: CM

Panaji, June 22 (IANS) Goa's high literacy rate may have helped in the fast rate of vaccination in the state, chief minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday, adding that nearly 20,000 persons are being vaccinated in the state every day.
"We are trying to achieve 100 per cent vaccination, (which is possible) because of the high literacy rate," Sawant told reporters. According to the 2011 census, Goa's literacy stands at 88.70 per cent.
The chief minister also thanked health department officials for stellar work during the ongoing Tika Utsav 3.0 which was launched by the Goa government in the state. Sawant also said that political party workers as well as religious leaders have helped in creating awareness about vaccination in Goa.
"Percentage wise we are carrying out the highest vaccination in a day. We are vaccinating 20,000 persons per day. We have already administered the first dose to 60 per cent of the population. Our target is to complete 100 per cent of first dose vaccination by July 30," Sawant also said.
