Goa vax numbers high, thanks to high literacy rate: CM

Panaji, June 22 (IANS) Goa's high literacy rate may have helped in the fast rate of vaccination in the state, chief minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday, adding that nearly 20,000 persons are being vaccinated in the state every day.

"We are trying to achieve 100 per cent vaccination, (which is possible) because of the high literacy rate," Sawant told reporters. According to the 2011 census, Goa's literacy stands at 88.70 per cent.