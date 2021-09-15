Goat slaughter for 'Annaatthe' first look launch: Rajinikanth Fans Club condemns!

Celebrating the launch of the first look poster and motion poster of Annaatthe, fans of Superstar Rajinikanth slaughtered a goat and did a blood abishekam. This video has become viral and many netizens condemned the barbaric act of the fans.

Now, Rajinikanth Fans Club has condemned this act of the fans. In a press statement, VM Sudhakar, the main office bearer of Rajinikanth Fans Club has requested the fans to not indulge in such horrible celebrations. Sudhakar has also expressed his disappointment over the barbaric act.