God will double our joy this year, says director Vignesh Shivan

Taking to social media, Vignesh Shivan, who posted a video clip of actress Nayanthara and him welcoming the New Year, wrote, "Happy new year to each & every beautiful soul out there. 2022 will be more peaceful, happy, successful, blessed & a remarkable year in everyone's lives !!

Chennai, Jan 1 (IANS) Director Vignesh Shivan, who has had an exceptionally successful 2021, believes that God will be doubling everybody's blessings and joy this New Year, to compensate for the dullness of the last two years.

"Because God has a habit of testing his loved ones and then after that he gifts all of them, everyone of them with overwhelming blessings!

"For the past two years, He's a little guilty and embarrassed for not being all that super to everyone! Mainly cos of the unexpected, unfortunate pandemic, He's sorry for allowing it!

"So in order to compensate for all the dull moments that were passed for the past two years, He's gonna make sure that He doubles all the joy and blessings for everyone of you, me and us as He knows we deserve it. Actually, we badly need it! So, expect all the goodness to engulf you starting from today!

"Have a fabulous , prosperous , happy new year ! 2022 ! Wishes from the bottom of our hearts !"

