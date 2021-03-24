'Godzilla vs. Kong' director shares challenges of bringing two epic monsters in one frame

The spectacular movie created to show the face-off between two of the most famous monsters in movie history 'Godzilla vs. Kong' has kept its fans on toes since its inception.In a recent interview with Variety, the director of the movie Adam Wingard got candid over creating the movie and what were the challenges he faced and overcame during the process of producing the film.'Godzilla vs. Kong' which is gearing up for an HBO Max release on March 31, this year, has addressed a significant step forward for Wingard, who recently helmed low-budget horror movies and thrill rides, such as, 'Blair Witch' and 'The Guest'. But, as per Variety, it was likewise an opportunity for him to take advantage of his internal identity, allowing him the chance to arrange a battle to the demise between two primordial monsters, an epic brawl that will tie the different strings of Legendary Pictures' four-film 'MonsterVerse' together.When asked if the struggle to tell a story that gave equal weight to both King Kong and Godzilla was hard, by Variety, Adam replied, "Not at all. It gave me a clear pathway for how to focus on this story.""It allows you to bounce around in interesting ways. A lot happens in this film -- we go all over the world, we go into the Earth, we go everywhere. The details of how you get from one place to another are less interesting than the big moments and this film is all about creating totally dense entertainment," he added.Adam also explained that the reason the movie featured the two epic characters, allowed the makers to stay focused on the most interesting moments."Would there be an interesting sequence about how do you get a 300-foot gorilla on a boat? Maybe, but that's going to take a while and you might be better served going to the next big sequence. We don't want to waste anyone's time, so we had these big movie throws where you have a line and then you're off to the next thing," said Adam.When asked with whom he sides more Kong or Godzilla, Adam was quick to reply and said that he "couldn't help but identify with Kong more"."He's more like us. I've always been a bigger Godzilla fan, but I found myself falling in love with Kong in a way that I wasn't expecting to. I really worried about him. There are certain things in the scripts that came about and were supposed to happen to him and I nixed them. I felt too bad for him," he added.The film stars Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza Gonzalez, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, and Demian Bichir.'Godzilla Vs. Kong' has released in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu across cinemas in India.It is the fourth instalment in Legendary Entertainment's monster universe following 'Godzilla', 'Kong: Skull Island' and 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters'. Eric Pearson and Max Borenstein have penned the script for the film, reported Variety.Legendary Pictures, the production company behind the upcoming movie, initially announced the project in 2015 as a crossover event between the insanely popular 'Godzilla' and 'King Kong' franchises. (ANI)