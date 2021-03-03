Going regional with remakes



Films in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Bengali, Kannada and Marathi industries, especially, are increasingly drawing from each other.

Here is a list of regional films that will cross boundaries in the months to come:

Konttho

Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy's acclaimed Bangla film starring Paoli Dam and Bangladeshi star Jaya Ahsan in the leading roles, was a hit when it released in 2019. Now, the film is getting a Malayalam remake. The remake will star well-known Malayalam actors Manju Warrier and Jayasurya and will be titled Meri Awaz Suno. The Malayalam remake is written and directed by G. Prajesh Sen.