Golden Globe 2021 nominations: 'The Crown,' 'Mank' score big, 'Queen's Gambit,' 'Hamilton' pick up nods

According to Variety, the six nods for 'The Crown' includes nominations for best drama series and for best actress in a drama series for Emma Corrin, who broke out as Princess Diana this season. She will be up against her co-star, Olivia Colman, in the same category.On the film side, David Fincher's 'Mank' came out ahead with six nominations of its own. Gary Oldman was nominated for the title role in the film, while Amanda Seyfried was nominated in the supporting actress category. Fincher was also nominated for best director, as was Jack Fincher for best screenplay.Some fan favourites also scored some nominations on Wednesday morning. The highly-lauded Netflix limited series 'The Queen's Gambit' picked up two nominations -one for best-limited series and another for best actress in a limited series (Anya Taylor-Joy).The theatrical release of 'Hamilton' also picked up nominations in the best motion picture - musical or comedy and best actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy (Lin-Manuel Miranda) categories.And while Netflix once again dominated both film and television nominations, some of the newer streamers broke into the race this year as well. HBO Max scored its first two nominations for 'The Flight Attendant,' while Disney Plus got one for 'The Mandalorian.' Apple also got two nominations this year for the comedy series 'Ted Lasso.'Per Variety, Still, Netflix not only beat out other platforms in the film and television totals, they added to their haul from last year. The streaming giant rose to 20 total TV nominations versus 17 in 2020, as well as 22 total film nominations compared to 17 last year.Read the full by the numbers breakdown below.Nominations by Television Series or ProgramThe Crown 6Schitt's Creek 5Ozark 4The Undoing 4The Great 3Ratched 3The Comey Rule 2Emily in Paris 2The Flight Attendant 2Normal People 2The Queen's Gambit 2Small Axe 2Ted Lasso 2Unorthodox 2Better Call Saul 1Black Monday 1The Good Lord Bird 1Hollywood 1Hunters 1I Know This Much Is True 1Killing Eve 1Lovecraft Country 1The Mandalorian 1Mrs. America 1Perry Mason 1Ramy 1Your Honor 1Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist 1Nominations by Television DistributorNetflix 20HBO 7Hulu 6Pop TV 5Showtime 5Amazon Studios 3Apple TV+ 2HBO Max 2AMC 1BBC America 1Disney+ 1FX Networks 1NBC 1Nominations by Motion PictureMank 6The Trial of the Chicago Seven 5The Father 4Nomadland 4Promising Young Woman 4Borat Subsequent Moviefilm 3One Night In Miami... 3Hamilton 2Judas and the Black Messiah 2The Life Ahead 2Ma Rainey's Black Bottom 2The Mauritanian 2Music 2News of the World 2Palm Springs 2The Prom 2Soul 2The United States vs. Billie Holiday 2Another Round 1The Croods: A New Age 1Emma. 1French Exit 1Hillbilly Elegy 1I Care a Lot 1La Llorona 1The Little Things 1The Midnight Sky 1Minari 1On the Rocks 1Onward 1Over The Moon 1The Personal History of David Copperfield 1Pieces of a Woman 1Sound of Metal 1Tenet 1Two of Us 1Wolfwalkers 1Nominations by Motion Picture DistributorNetflix 22Amazon Studios 7Focus Features 5Searchlight Pictures 5Sony Pictures Classics 5Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures 5Warner Bros. Pictures 4Universal Pictures 3Hulu 2NEON / Hulu 2STXfilms 2Vertical Entertainment / IMAX 2A24 1Apple / A24 1Apple / GKIDS 1Magnolia Pictures 1Samuel Goldwyn Films 1Shudder 1This year's ceremony will air live on February 28 at 5 p.m. PT on NBC. (ANI)