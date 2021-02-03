Golden Globe Awards: Producers set bicoastal show with Tina Fey in New York, Amy Poehler in L.A.

Washington [US], February 3 (ANI) For the first time ever, the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards will be bicoastal, with hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler splitting duties from their respective home bases amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, Fey will be in New York at the Rainbow Room and Poehler will post up inside the Beverly Hilton. Meanwhile, nominees are expected to appear from various locations around the world, though it remains to be seen if they will be gathered at central locations in other major cities.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the anticipated reteaming of Fey and Poehler will mark their fourth Globes hosting outing after the three-peat from 2013-2015.

The production, a joint effort between NBC, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, and Dick Clark Prods., is the latest high-profile Hollywood awards show to adjust while adhering to COVID-19 protocols that limit large-scale gatherings.

The Emmys pulled off a hybrid event with host Jimmy Kimmel onstage at the Staples Center alongside presenters and guests while nominees appeared remotely from dozens of locations around the globe.

The Golden Globes, originally scheduled for January, will air live on February 28 coast-to-coast from 5-8 p.m. PT/8-11 p.m. ET on NBC. Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson are set to announce nominees Wednesday morning. (ANI)

