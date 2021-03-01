Golden Globes 2021: 'Crown' wins big, 'Mank' snubbed, here's complete list of winners

Meanwhile, 'Schitt's Creek' nabbed two Globes, for best comedy and for actor Catherine O'Hara and Netflix's 'The Queen's Gambit' won for limited series and for actor Anya Taylor-Joy, reported Variety.Several films nabbed two honours: Chloe Zhao's 'Nomadland' claimed wins for best drama and for the director, Amazon's 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm' won the best comedy and for actor Sacha Baron Cohen, while Pixar's 'Soul' won animated movie and original score.Other big winners include Andra Day for actor in a movie drama for 'The United States vs. Billie Holiday' and late star Chadwick Boseman for the actor in the same category for 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'. Daniel Kaluuya, John Boyega, Jodie Foster, Rosamund Pike, Jason Sudeikis, and Mark Ruffalo also took home acting trophies.Check out the complete list of winners here:'The Father' (Sony Pictures Classics)'Mank' (Netflix)'Promising Young Woman' (Focus Features)'The Trial of the Chicago 7' (Netflix)Viola Davis ('Ma Rainey's Black Bottom')Vanessa Kirby ('Pieces of a Woman')Frances McDormand ('Nomadland')Carey Mulligan ('Promising Young Woman')James Corden ('The Prom')Lin-Manuel Miranda ('Hamilton')Dev Patel ('The Personal History of David Copperfield')Andy Samberg ('Palm Springs')'Hamilton' (Walt Disney Pictures)'Music' (Vertical Entertainment)'Palm Springs' (Neon)'The Prom' (Netflix)Emerald Fennell, 'Promising Young Woman' (Focus Features)David Fincher, 'Mank' (Netflix)Regina King, 'One Night in Miami' (Amazon Studios)Aaron Sorkin, 'The Trial of the Chicago 7' (Netflix)Riz Ahmed ('Sound of Metal')Anthony Hopkins ('The Father')Gary Oldman ('Mank')Tahar Rahim ('The Mauritanian')'Normal People' (Hulu/BBC)'Small Axe' (Amazon Studios/BBC)'The Undoing' (HBO)'Unorthodox' (Netflix)Cate Blanchett ('Mrs. America')Daisy Edgar-Jones ('Normal People')Shira Haas ('Unorthodox')Nicole Kidman ('The Undoing')Helena Bonham Carter ('The Crown')Julia Garner ('Ozark')Annie Murphy ('Schitt's Creek')Cynthia Nixon ('Ratched')Glenn Close ('Hillbilly Elegy')Olivia Colman ('The Father')Amanda Seyfried ('Mank')Helena Zengel ('News of the World')'Lovecraft Country' (HBO Max)'The Mandalorian' (Disney Plus)'Ozark' (Netflix)'Ratched' (Netflix)'Another Round' (Samuel Goldwyn Films)'La Llorona' (Shudder)'The Life Ahead' (Netflix)'Two of Us' (Magnolia Pictures)Jason Bateman ('Ozark')Bob Odenkirk ('Better Call Saul')Al Pacino ('Hunters')Matthew Rhys ('Perry Mason')Maria Bakalova ('Borat Subsequent Moviefilm')Kate Hudson ('Music')Michelle Pfeiffer ('French Exit')Anya Taylor-Joy ('Emma')'Emily in Paris' (Netflix)'The Flight Attendant' (HBO Max)'The Great' (Hulu)'Ted Lasso' (Apple TV Plus)Don Cheadle ('Black Monday')Nicholas Hoult ('The Great')Eugene Levy ('Schitt's Creek')Ramy Youssef ('Ramy')'The Midnight Sky' (Netflix) - Alexandre Desplat'Tenet' (Warner Bros.) - Ludwig Goransson'News of the World' (Universal Pictures) - James Newton Howard'Mank' (Netflix) - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross'Fight for You' from 'Judas and the Black Messiah' (Warner Bros.) - H.E.R., Dernst Emile II, Tiara Thomas'Hear My Voice' from 'The Trial of the Chicago 7' (Netflix) - Daniel Pemberton, Celeste'Speak Now' from 'One Night in Miami' (Amazon Studios) - Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth'Tigress & Tweed' from 'The United States vs. Billie Holliday' (Hulu) - Andra Day, Raphael SaadiqOlivia Colman ('The Crown')Jodie Comer ('Killing Eve')Laura Linney ('Ozark')Sarah Paulson ('Ratched')Emerald Fennell - 'Promising Young Woman' (Focus Features)Jack Fincher - 'Mank' (Netflix)Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton - 'The Father' (Sony Pictures Classics)Chloe Zhao - 'Nomadland' (Searchlight Pictures)Bryan Cranston ('Your Honor')Jeff Daniels ('The Comey Rule')Hugh Grant ('The Undoing')Ethan Hawke ('The Good Lord Bird')'The Croods: A New Age' (Universal Pictures)'Onward' (Walt Disney Pictures)'Over the Moon' (Netflix)'Wolfwalkers' (Cartoon Saloon)Lily Collins ('Emily in Paris')Kaley Cuoco ('The Flight Attendant')Elle Fanning ('The Great')Jane Levy ('Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist')Brendan Gleeson ('The Comey Rule')Dan Levy ('Schitt's Creek')Jim Parsons ('Hollywood')Donald Sutherland ('The Undoing')Sacha Baron Cohen ('The Trial of the Chicago 7')Jared Leto ('The Little Things')Bill Murray ('On the Rocks')Leslie Odom, Jr. ('One Night in Miami')The 78th Golden Globe Awards, the HFPA's first-ever bicoastal and virtual show, was hosted by the dynamic duo of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. Fey emceed live from the Rockefeller Center's Rainbow Room in New York City, while Poehler hosted from the Globes' usual location inside the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (ANI)