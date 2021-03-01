Golden Globes 2021 red carpet: Stars amp up their fashion game

Although the event is virtual, it is time for the celebrities to bring their fashion A-game and despite the limitations due to the novel coronavirus, one still got to see the best of Hollywood flaunting their style on the red carpet. Check out some of the looks here:Sarah Hyland looked her fashionable best in a stunning red Monique Lhuillier gown at the 2021 Golden Globes.Margot Robbie was among the first stars to grace Golden Globes 2021 Red Carpet, even though virtually. Robbie looked chic in a Chanel ensemble, complete with a patterned ruffle dress, cinched belt, evening bag, and stilletos with pearl accents.Golden Globes co-host Amy Poehler kept things fresh in an adorable sequin black Moschino number ahead of the 78th annual awards ceremony.Amanda Seyfried looked like a vision to behold in a backless gown as she prepped for the award ceremony. She rocked a custom Oscar de la Renta, with a floral off-the-shoulder halo.In a glitzy strapless Oscar de la Renta gown, Harry Winston jewels, and Stuart Weitzman shoes, Kaley Cuoco looked absolutely stunning.Tahar Rahim, who is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion picture for his role in 'The Mauritanian', definitely got his look right for the night. The actor looked handsome in a Louis Vuitton suit ahead of the 2021 Golden Globes.Up for two awards at this year's Golden Globes, Leslie Odom Jr. looked dapper as ever in Valentino.Daniel Levy, who has been nominated for Best Performace by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role for 'Schitt's Creek' upped his fashion game, dressed in a yellow suit.Spike Lee's children Jackson Lee and Satchel Lee are serving as the Golden Globes 2021 ambassadors.Maya Rudolph stunned in a floral Valentino number, Jimmy Choo square-toed shoes, and Anna Kori jewels.The 78th Golden Globes Awards will be recognizing movies and television shows under various categories, which is being viewed in more than 210 territories.The nominees for Golden Globes were announced on February 3 and Jane Fonda and Norman Lear were announced as the recipients of the Cecil B. DeMille Award and the Carol Burnett Award, respectively. (ANI)