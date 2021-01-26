Golden Globes: Jane Fonda to receive Cecil B. DeMille Award

Washington [US], January 26 (ANI): At this year's Golden Globes, American actor Jane Fonda will receive the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award.

According to Variety, the honour recognises Fonda's illustrious career in film, one that saw her top the box office and cement her name in movie history by starring in such classics as 'Klute,' 'The China Syndrome' and '9 to 5.'



More recently, Fonda has appeared in the Netflix series 'Grace & Frankie' as well as 'Book Club' and 'Youth.' The 83-year-old star's other films include 'The Electric Horseman,' 'Barefoot in the Park,' 'Coming Home, and 'Julia.'

As reported by Variety, one of her biggest commercial successes was the 1982 release of her first exercise video, 'Jane Fonda's Workout,' which went on to sell 17 million copies and spawned several follow-ups.

Fonda has been equally well known for her political stances - protesting the Vietnam War, campaigning for civil rights, and advocating for feminist causes. Currently, Fonda is leading Fire Drill Fridays as part of a national movement to raise awareness about the climate crisis.

As per Variety, the Cecil B. DeMille Award is the highest honour given out by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organisation behind the Globes. Past recipients include Robert De Niro, Sophia Loren, Sean Connery, Oprah Winfrey, Martin Scorsese, Jodie Foster, Steven Spielberg and Meryl Streep. Last year's honouree was Tom Hanks.

"The Hollywood Foreign Press Association takes great pride in bestowing the 2021 Cecil B. DeMille Award to Jane Fonda," said HFPA President Ali Sar in a statement.

"For more than five decades, Jane's breadth of work has been anchored in her unrelenting activism, using her platform to address some of the most important social issues of our time. Her undeniable talent has gained her the highest level of recognition, and while her professional life has taken many turns, her unwavering commitment to evoking change has remained. We are honoured to celebrate her achievements at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards."

A 15-time nominee, Fonda has been awarded Golden Globes for seven-times. She will accept the honour on the Globes telecast, which will air Sunday, February 28. This year's ceremony will likely look very different than past editions due to coronavirus. (ANI)





