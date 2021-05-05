Good news from Atharvaa, testes negative for COVID19

Yesterday, the actor had sent a press note confirming he tested negative for the corona.

A few weeks back, we had reported that actor Atharvaa Murali of Paradesi fame was tested positive for COVID19. The actor said that he had mild symptoms.

"I've tested Negative for Covid-19. Thank you for all your love & prayers. I'm grateful to be coming out of this feeling fine, I know that's not the case for everyone. My thoughts & prayers go out to everyone affected by this virus. Please take care & stay safe", said Atharvaa.

Atharvaa has recently wrapped up his upcoming action thriller with Sam Anton. Produced by Pramod Films, Ghibran is composing the music, Krishnan cranks the camera, and Ruben is taking care of the cuts.

The makers had wrapped up a first-of-its-kind single-shot action sequence choreographed by Dhilip Subbarayan for the film in the final schedule.