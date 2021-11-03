'Good Omens 2' begins production in Scotland

Supporting Sheen and Tennant are many of the key cast from the first season, who return for Season two with some reprising their roles, and others playing new characters.

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Production has started for the second season of Amazon Original series 'Good Omens', starring award-winning actors Michael Sheen and David Tennant, who return in the leading roles of the angel Aziraphale and demon Crowley.

Writer and co-showrunner Neil Gaiman commented: "I am so happy to be back here on the streets of Soho, watching, every day, the glorious performances of Michael Sheen and David Tennant.

"I miss having Terry Pratchett's genius, but it does feel like we are still all walking around inside his head."

"In this season we get to have new adventures with old friends, to solve some extremely mysterious mysteries, and we encounter some entirely new humans (living, dead, and otherwise), angels, and demons. We were lucky in the first season to have so many outstanding actors taking part, so I took pleasure in inviting people back, wherever we could, some in the roles they played originally, some in new parts written just for them."

'Good Omens' is originally based on Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman's international best-selling novel, the new season will explore storylines that go beyond the original source material to illuminate the uncanny friendship between Aziraphale, a fussy angel and rare book dealer, and the fast-living demon Crowley.

Having been on Earth since The Beginning, and with the Apocalypse thwarted, Aziraphale and Crowley are getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London's Soho when an unexpected messenger presents a surprising mystery.

Returning cast members, some who are featured in new roles for Season two include Paul Adeyefa, Michael McKean, Gloria Obianyo, Miranda Richardson, Maggie Service, Reece Shearsmith, and Nina Sosanya.

The specific characters each actor plays will be revealed at a later time.

Co-showrunner and director Douglas Mackinnon said: "Not only the cast, but also many of our Season one crew have reassembled. Our team is being enriched with new talent on both sides of the camera so I am excited to be at the helm for six more episodes of what we hope will be heavenly entertainment."

