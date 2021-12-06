Good opening for GV Prakash's 'Bachelor'!

Music composer turned actor GV Prakash's Bachelor has grossed around 4 crore rupees in the opening weekend in Tamil Nadu. The film's digital rights is already with Sony Liv for a fancy price so, the producer is in the safe zone.
With the pre-release theatrical trailer, adults-only certificate, and the content highlighting live-in relationships, Bachelor has managed to register a good opening despite mixed reviews from critics.
Produced by Axess Film Factory, Sakthi Film Factory has released Bachelor in Tamil Nadu. Directed by newcomer Sathish Selvakumar, Theni Eashwar's cinematography, San Lokesh's meticulous cuts, and Siddhu's intense background score have also enhanced the product despite the indulgent execution by the filmmaker.
The weekday collections will give us a clear picture of the box office verdict of the film in Tamil Nadu.