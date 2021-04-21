Good Samaritans distribute free oxygen in Delhi

Amid reports of shortage of oxygen at several hospitals in the national capital, free oxygen is being distributed by Haji Rizwan and Haji Farman for Covid-19 patients at the Gali Ahata Meer Bukhari Turkman Gate in New Delhi. People can got there with cylinders and get the oxygen filled.

New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) Amid the disturbing news of people black marketing or hoarding essential healthcare products in the middle of the raging Covid-19 pandemic in the country, here is some good news -- there are still many who are out there to help those in need.

However, the duo refused to come on record, saying they don't want any publicity.

Hearing the news, a photo journalist from IANS visited the place to find out its authencity, and found it to be true as the firm is already involved in supplying oxygen to different hospitals. When IANS visited the spot, many people could be seen standing in the queue to get their empty cylinders refilled with oxygen.

When asked, the organisers said that they supply oxygen to the hospitals and many cylinders come to them with left over gas, which they distribute for free to the needy people.

Late on Tuesday, the Chief Minister's Office had said: "We (Delhi government) are responding to the below query, that 241 MT of oxygen was supplied to Delhi on Monday and 355.33 MT on Tuesday (upto 3 p.m.) by five manufacturers, and the total stock of oxygen in the city's hospitals up to 3 p.m. on Tuesday was 508 MT."

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, had also shared a list of some government and private hospitals with the period for which they had oxygen supply.

