Director Sriwaas made his debut in ‘Lakshyam’ in 2007. The film starring Gopichand and Anushka was a commercial success. They had also teamed up for the second time in ‘Loukyam’ but the magic went missing.

The duo is now teaming up for the third time.

Sriwaas will direct Gopichand’s 30th film. People’s Media Factory is producing the project. The film has been announced today.