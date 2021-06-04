GOQii unveils smartwatch for kids at Rs 4,999

The new smartwatch, designed specially for kids with a colourful display and straps that are made with materials gentle to the skin and to well fit their wrists, will help as a supportive device and will keep a real-time track of variation in blood oxygen levels, heart rate and temperature levels.

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) To keep a check on kids amid the Covid-19 crisis in the country, smart wearables and preventive healthcare brand GOQii on Friday launched a new fitness band for kids -- Smart Vital Junior -- at Rs 4,999.

"The pandemic has been really challenging mainly for children as their way of life has been altered in more ways than one," GOQii Smart Healthcare founder and CEO Vishal Gondal said in a statement.

"It will help with prompt diagnosis resulting in timely treatment while also monitoring other health-related aspects like kids' health goals, online pediatrician consultations and kids' workout sessions," he added.

According to medical experts, the third wave of Covid-19 is likely to affect children as per research and data shared by official sources, therefore, the smartwatch will aid as a precautionary measure for parents to keep a watch on the health and wellbeing of their children.

Parents will be able to monitor the health of their kids via the GOQii mobile app and also use it for consulting the GOQii coach for their kid's specific health goals/objectives, enrolling their kids in specialised kid's workout sessions on GOQii Play.

Special brain and memory games to help with cognitive functions are also available on the GOQii App to make it even more fun and engaging for the kids.

Smart Vital Junior will be available for order from the GOQii App and is also available on online platforms like Amazon and Flipkart. It is recommended that it be used for screening purposes only, the company said.

--IANS

vc/vd