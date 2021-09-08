Gorillaz, AJ Tracey's 'Meanwhile' EP out on Wednesday

New York, Sep 8 (IANS) Gorillaz and AJ Tracey's 'Meanwhile' EP was released on Wednesday. Gorillaz announced the release on the official Instagram page along with a poster. "To celebrate the release of Jimmy Jimmy join @ajtracey live on Gorillaz Instagram for a Q&A today at 5pm BST."

Gorillaz were this week's musical guest on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'. The group, led by Damon Albarn and visual artist Jamie Hewlett, bought out AJ Tracey to perform their new track 'Jimmy Jimmy'. The clip showcases various stickers and graphic images of the band, with Tracey being the only actual musician featured on camera in the clip.