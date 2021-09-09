'Gossip Girl' renewed for second season on HBO Max

Washington [US], September 9 (ANI): HBO Max has renewed the 'Gossip Girl' revival for a second season ahead of the release of the second part of its debut season set to premiere in November.



As per The Hollywood Reporter, HBO Max stated that the 'Gossip Girl' revival, which premiered on July 8, had the best launch for an HBO Max original this year.

As per usual with streaming platforms, however, there aren't any viewer figures attached to that claim.

The renewal also touted 'Gossip Girl' as a social media phenomenon: "The series had 15 billion total social impressions at launch and the series gained around 5.2 billion impressions from content inspired by the series on TikTok."

A representative from HBO Max said on Thursday that the number of episodes for season two, as well as when production will begin are still to be announced.

'Gossip Girl' is a reboot of a CW original series of the same name which is set nine years after the original website went dark.

The new iteration of 'Gossip Girl', written by showrunner Joshua Safran, is based on the book by Cecily von Ziegesar and the original show, developed by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, which ran from 2007 to 2012.

The HBO Max series follows a new generation of New York private school teens who are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl. The series explores just how much social media -- and the landscape of New York itself -- has changed in the intervening years.

Season one stars Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak, and Savannah Lee Smith with Todd Almond, Adam Chanler-Berat, Johnathan Fernandez, and Jason Gotay.

Executive producers include Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage of Fake Empire and Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo of Alloy Entertainment. Lis Rowinski of Fake Empire serves as co-executive producer.

The first six episodes of the first half of season one are currently available to stream via HBO Max and the second half of the series is slated to release in November. (ANI)

